Fundraiser to save historic, deconsecrated Nova Scotia church falling short of goal

Send this page to someone via email

A 32-day fundraising campaign to preserve a huge and historic Acadian church in western Nova Scotia has raised only a fraction of the funds needed to save the building.

The chairman of Nation Prospere Acadie, a non-profit group leading the campaign, says about $116,000 of the $2.5-million goal has been donated toward repairing Saint Bernard Church and creating a trust fund to preserve it.

Michel Cyr says the money raised in the campaign, which ended on Tuesday, is not enough to purchase the building from the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth, or for the roof repairs and other upgrades required.

He says it’s expected the fundraising effort will continue for several more weeks, as his group approaches government officials and other potential donors more directly to save the building from being listed for sale and potentially demolished.

The 1,300-square-metre landmark southwest of Digby, N.S., which opened in 1942, was constructed with 8,000 blocks of concrete hauled into the town of St. Bernard over three decades.

Story continues below advertisement

Cyr says that despite the emotional attachment some feel toward the deconsecrated church, raising money is challenging in an era when people prefer donating to local recreational facilities rather than religious landmarks.

He says donations will continue to be accepted and that if the fundraising goal isn’t met the money will go to Saint Bernard Heritage Society, a non-profit group in the community.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2023.