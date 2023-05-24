Toronto man buys $5,000 worth of phones, gets arrested at mall kiosk in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto man is facing fraud-related charges after an incident at a mall in Peterborough, Ont., Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 3:30 p.m., officers were called to a kiosk at Lansdowne Place mall after clerks became suspicious about a man who was attempting to make another large purchase.

Police say officers learned that the same suspect had previously attended the kiosk and had purchased $5,000 worth of phones.

The suspect was taken into custody and police determined he provided officers with fraudulent identification documents.

The 56-year-old Toronto man was arrested and charged with two counts each of fraud over $5,000 and obtaining or possessing another person’s identity information.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Wednesday.

