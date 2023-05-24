Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, May 24

Send this page to someone via email

Ten community leaders face homelessness in Sanctum Survivor, the prevalence of multiple sclerosis in Saskatchewan and concerns remain over limited air travel options in Saskatoon.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, May 24, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Homelessness facing 10 community leaders in Sanctum Survivor

Each year the annual Sanctum Survivor 36-hour challenge puts poverty, homelessness and chronic illness under the spotlight in Saskatoon.

On May 25, 10 well-known community leaders will step out of their everyday lives and put themselves into the shoes of those who are homeless.

Katelyn Roberts with the Sanctum Care Group explains the series of challenges they will face and how it raises the issue of homelessness in the community.

Story continues below advertisement

4:16 Homelessness facing 10 community leaders in Sanctum Survivor

Prevalence of multiple sclerosis in Saskatchewan and Canada

Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis in the world, with 12 Canadians diagnosed with the disease every day.

Awareness walks and campaigns are taking place throughout May for MS Awareness Month. In Saskatoon, a walk takes place on May 28 starting at 10 a.m. from the North Meewasin Park.

Dr. Farrah Mateen, the associate director of the multiple sclerosis and neuromyelitis optica unit at Massachusetts General Hospital, joins Chantal Wagner to discuss research, signs and symptoms of MS and why the prevalence of the disease is so high in Canada and Saskatchewan.

4:16 Prevalence of multiple sclerosis in Saskatchewan and Canada

Concerns remain in Saskatoon over lack of air travel options

A WestJet strike was averted at the last minute, but concerns remain in Saskatoon over the limited number of options for travellers who want to fly in and out of the city.

Story continues below advertisement

Last week, the Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce was quick to point out the impact a strike could have had on the community.

The organization’s CEO, Jason Aebig, joins Chris Carr to talk about those vulnerabilities.

3:30 Concerns remain in Saskatoon over lack of air travel options

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, May 24

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Wednesday, May 24.