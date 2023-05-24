Brampton resident charged in 2021 investment fraud: OPP

See more sharing options

Wellington OPP say a Brampton resident faces fraud charges nearly two years after an investment firm received approximately $45,000.

Police said they started investigating after someone complained in July 2021. Police said the victim became suspicious after they transferred the funds.

With the assistance of the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre and the Financial Transactions Reports Analysis Centre of Canada, OPP determined the firm was not a legitimate business.

A 20-year-old will make a court appearance in Guelph on July 14.