Brampton resident charged in 2021 investment fraud: OPP

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted May 24, 2023 11:25 am
Wellington OPP say a Brampton resident faces fraud charges nearly two years after an investment firm received approximately $45,000.

Police said they started investigating after someone complained in July 2021. Police said the victim became suspicious after they transferred the funds.

With the assistance of the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre and the Financial Transactions Reports Analysis Centre of Canada, OPP determined the firm was not a legitimate business.

A 20-year-old will make a court appearance in Guelph on July 14.

