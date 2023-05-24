Steinbach, Man. RCMP investigate fatal Highway 52 crash

Send this page to someone via email

A 26-year-old woman from Steinbach is dead after a highway crash Tuesday morning, RCMP say.

Steinbach RCMP were called to Highway 52 near Municipal Road 38E in the RM of La Broquerie just after 7:30 a.m., where they found the woman dead at the scene.

Police said the woman was headed east on Highway 52 when she lost control while trying to avoid debris on the highway, crashing into a westbound pickup truck.

The 28-year-old pickup driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and three passengers in the truck weren’t injured in the crash.

RCMP continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.