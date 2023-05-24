Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Steinbach, Man. RCMP investigate fatal Highway 52 crash

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 24, 2023 10:32 am
Steinbach RCMP detachment. View image in full screen
Steinbach RCMP detachment. RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 26-year-old woman from Steinbach is dead after a highway crash Tuesday morning, RCMP say.

Steinbach RCMP were called to Highway 52 near Municipal Road 38E in the RM of La Broquerie just after 7:30 a.m., where they found the woman dead at the scene.

Police said the woman was headed east on Highway 52 when she lost control while trying to avoid debris on the highway, crashing into a westbound pickup truck.

The 28-year-old pickup driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and three passengers in the truck weren’t injured in the crash.

RCMP continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.

Click to play video: 'RCMP release details on two fatal highway incidents'
RCMP release details on two fatal highway incidents
RCMPCrashFatal CrashFatal CollisionManitoba RCMPSteinbach RCMPHighway 52
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers