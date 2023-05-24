Menu

Canada

City’s first accessible playground opens in Waterloo Park

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 24, 2023 9:40 am
The new Eby Farm Playground features a rubberized surface, which surrounds a multilevel play structure, according to a release from the city. View image in full screen
The new Eby Farm Playground features a rubberized surface, which surrounds a multilevel play structure, according to a release from the city. Handout
A contingent of local politicians were on hand on Tuesday in Waterloo, Ont., at Waterloo Park to open the city’s first accessible playground.

The new Eby Farm Playground features a rubberized surface, which surrounds a multilevel play structure, according to a release from the city.

“Accessible options in playgrounds include everyone in the fun,” stated Mayor Dorothy McCabe.

“The new play surface is more accessible for anyone with a mobility device or stroller, and it helps make the play area safe and inclusive for everyone.”

The playground also includes rubber and artificial turf hills, a playhouse, an accessible spinner, shade structures and benches.

The existing pig sculptures, which had been a fixture of Waterloo Park, have also been integrated into the playground as they were placed within the sand pit.

The park came with a price tag of $380,000, which was paid for with a grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation.

Waterloo newsWaterloo City CouncilWaterloo MayorDorothy McCabeWaterloo ParkAccessible parkAccessible Park WaterlooEby Farm Playground
