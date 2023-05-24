Oshawa man charged after trying to cash large cheque at a Guelph bank: police

Guelph police say a 31-year-old Oshawa man is facing charges after he tried to cash a large cheque at a south end bank.
Police said officers responded to a call at a financial institution just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
The manager became suspicious after one man tried to cash a cheque for more than $45,000, police said.
Police said the accused was found in the parking lot and he provided identity documents that turned out to be fake.
They said officers also found a small quantity of crystal meth.
The man has been charged with fraud, obstructing police, possessing identity documents, uttering a forged document, and possessing a controlled substance.
He’ll make an appearance in a Guelph courtroom on June 30.
