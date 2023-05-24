Prime Minister Justin Trudeau set to spend day in Winnipeg

See more sharing options

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to be in Winnipeg Wednesday.

Trudeau is set to meet with Indigenous high school students in the morning before making an announcement about protecting fresh water.

He is also scheduled to take part in a town hall in the evening.

The visit comes a day after a special rapporteur said a formal inquiry into foreign interference isn’t needed.

Former governor general David Johnston says he plans to hold his own public hearings about the issue later this year.

Trudeau had asked Johnston in March to investigate the extent and impact of foreign interference in Canada, amid allegations China meddled in the last two federal elections.