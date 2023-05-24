1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting in Vaughan

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

York Regional Police say one person is dead and another has been taken to hospital after a double shooting in Vaughan, Ont., early Wednesday.

Police said officers were called to a plaza at Creditstone Road and Highway 7 at around 3:50 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

One person was pronounced dead, while a second was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said. Their genders and ages were not released.

Police did not have a suspect description available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.