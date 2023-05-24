1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting in Vaughan

York Regional Police say one person is dead and another has been taken to hospital after a double shooting in Vaughan, Ont., early Wednesday.
Police said officers were called to a plaza at Creditstone Road and Highway 7 at around 3:50 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
One person was pronounced dead, while a second was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said. Their genders and ages were not released.
Police did not have a suspect description available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
