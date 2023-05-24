Menu

Crime

1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting in Vaughan

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 24, 2023 7:04 am
York Regional Police officer pictured in Kingston, Ont., on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. View image in full screen
York Regional Police officer pictured in Kingston, Ont., on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
York Regional Police say one person is dead and another has been taken to hospital after a double shooting in Vaughan, Ont., early Wednesday.

Police said officers were called to a plaza at Creditstone Road and Highway 7 at around 3:50 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

One person was pronounced dead, while a second was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said. Their genders and ages were not released.

Police did not have a suspect description available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

ShootingYork Regional PoliceVaughanHighway 7Vaughan shootingshooting vaughanCreditstsone Road
