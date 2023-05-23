Menu

Crime

Police seek suspect after man assaulted in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 23, 2023 6:26 pm
Police are searching for Robert Dewitt, 42, wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto.
Police are searching for Robert Dewitt, 42, wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / handout
Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an aggravated assault investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on May 22, officers received a report of an aggravated assault in the area of Yonge and Elm streets.

Police said a man allegedly assaulted another man, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

Officers are now searching for 42-year-old Robert Dewitt from Toronto.

He is wanted for aggravated assault and assault.

Officers said he is six-feet tall, with curly blond hair.

Dewitt was last seen wearing a dark leather coat, grey pants, light coloured New Balance Shoes and was riding a purple e-bike.

“If located, do not approach, call 9-1-1 immediately,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

