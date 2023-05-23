Police seek suspect after man assaulted in Toronto

Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an aggravated assault investigation in Toronto.
Toronto police said on May 22, officers received a report of an aggravated assault in the area of Yonge and Elm streets.
Police said a man allegedly assaulted another man, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.
Officers are now searching for 42-year-old Robert Dewitt from Toronto.
He is wanted for aggravated assault and assault.
Officers said he is six-feet tall, with curly blond hair.
Dewitt was last seen wearing a dark leather coat, grey pants, light coloured New Balance Shoes and was riding a purple e-bike.
“If located, do not approach, call 9-1-1 immediately,” police said in a news release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
