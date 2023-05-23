Jays activate Cimber among five roster moves

See more sharing options

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The Toronto Blue Jays made five roster moves ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Right-handed reliever Adam Cimber was reinstated from the 15-day injured list after he missed time with a right rhomboid strain.

Infielder Ernie Clement was selected to the Blue Jays’ major league roster from Toronto’s triple-A affiliate.

Both Cimber and Clement were active for the game against the American League East-leading Rays.

Right-handed reliever Thomas Hatch and infielder Otto Lopez were both optioned to the Blue Jays triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y., in corresponding moves.

Pitcher Mitch White was transferred to Toronto’s 60-day injured list as he recovers from right elbow inflammation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2023.