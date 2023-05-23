Menu

Crime

Dauphin, Man. vehicle stop leads to arrests, seizure of loaded firearms: RCMP

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted May 23, 2023 4:38 pm
RCMP say they stopped a vehicle in Dauphin which lead to arrests and the seizure of loaded firearms. View image in full screen
RCMP say they stopped a vehicle in Dauphin which lead to arrests and the seizure of loaded firearms. Dauphin RCMP
RCMP say they stopped a vehicle in Dauphin, Man., which led to arrests and the seizure of loaded firearms.

On Sunday at 12:30 a.m., two adults and four children inside a vehicle were stopped on Main Street South.

Police say during the stop, an officer saw a firearm and immediately placed the two adults under arrest. The children were taken to a safe environment.

Officers searched the vehicle and two loaded firearms were seized, police say.

A 32-year-old woman from Ste. Rose Du Lac is facing multiple charges and was also issued three fines under the Highway Traffic Act. She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

A 24-year-old man from the RM of Ethelbert is also facing multiple charges and was also issued two fines under the Highway Traffic Act. He was remanded into custody.

RCMP continues to investigate.

