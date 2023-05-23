Menu

Crime

Thompson RCMP seize drugs, weapons, cash and make multiple arrests in bust

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted May 23, 2023 4:27 pm
RCMP in Thompson say they have seized drugs, weapons, cash and have made multiple arrests in a recent bust. View image in full screen
RCMP in Thompson say they have seized drugs, weapons, cash and have made multiple arrests in a recent bust. Thompson RCMP
RCMP in Thompson, Man., say they have seized drugs, weapons, cash and have made multiple arrests in a recent bust.

On Saturday at 9:15 p.m., RCMP say they used a search warrant at a home on Pipe Road in Thompson.

Police say the search resulted in the seizure of 86 grams of cocaine, a loaded handgun with a high-capacity prohibited magazine, drug trafficking paraphernalia, multiple cell phones and cash.

The investigation determined the firearm was stolen out of the United States, police say.

They say officers arrested seven people on scene but four were deemed not related and were released without charges.

A 34-year-old man was charged with possession of a controlled substance and was released with a court date.

A 35-year-old woman faces charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking and numerous firearm-related charges. She remains in custody.

A 38-year-old man faces the same charges as the woman plus possession of property obtained by crime. He also remains in custody.

Police continue to investigate.

CrimeRCMPManitobaDrug BustThompsonManitoba crimeThompson RCMP
