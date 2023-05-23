Menu

Crime

2 arrested after assault with baseball bats in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 23, 2023 3:37 pm
Peterborough police arrested two men following an alleged assault with baseball bats on May 20, 2023. View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested two men following an alleged assault with baseball bats on May 20, 2023. Peterborough Police Service
Two men were arrested following an assault with baseball bats in Peterborough, Ont, early Saturday.

Peterborough Police Service said that at around 2:15 a.m., officers on general patrol located a fight between two men occurring in the area of George Street North and Dalhousie Street.

Police learned that two men had been fighting when a van pulled up. Two men brandishing baseball bats jumped out of the vehicle and struck one of the men before fleeing the scene. The victim was taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Officers located the van a short distance away and conducted a traffic stop.

Police service dog Gryphon was also deployed to ensure no one was able to flee the vehicle, police said.

One baseball bat was recovered at the scene and another in the vehicle.

Two Peterborough men, ages 23 and 30, were arrested and each charged with assault with a weapon.

The 30-year-old was additionally charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance (cocaine, other drugs), possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and failure to comply with a probation order.

The 23-year-old was released on an undertaking and will appear in court on June 7. The 30-year-old was held in custody for a court appearance on May 20.

