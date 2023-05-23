Winnipeg cops seek homicide suspect considered armed and dangerous

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are on the lookout for a man wanted for manslaughter in connection with a fatal incident in the North End on May 10.

Vincent Brian Kipling, 31, was found by officers that night, near Stella Avenue and Main Street, with serious injuries. He later died in hospital.

Homicide investigators are now searching for a suspect: 38-year-old Winnipegger Aaron Wayne Azure.

Azure is described as six-foot-two with a medium build, black hair (and a possible goatee), and brown eyes. He may wear glasses, police said, and has several distinctive tattoos, including the word LOYALTY on his right hand, a spider on the side of his neck, and the letter W on the front of his neck.

He also has pierced ears and may have other facial piercings as well.

Azure is considered armed and dangerous, and police are urging Winnipeggers not to approach him, but to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477) with any information.