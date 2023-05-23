Special air quality statement lifted for Edmonton as wildfire smoke eases

Send this page to someone via email

A special air quality statement that has been in place for a week due to the wildfires burning across Alberta was lifted Tuesday for the City of Edmonton.

It was still in place for the parts of the province north of Edmonton, as well as regions directly west and east, including Beaver County and Leduc County.

Environment Canada issued the air quality statement for the Edmonton area on May 16.

Since then, Edmonton has experienced an air quality health index ranging between levels seven (high risk) and 11 (very high risk).

The weather agency said: “Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour.”

Wildfire smoke can be harmful to people’s health, even at low levels, and is particularly dangerous for older adults, children and pregnant people, and those with lung or heart disease.

However, rain in the north and west parts of the province is expected to help the wildfire — and smoke — situation.

Environment Canada said 50 to 75 mm of rain is expected between Monday and Wednesday.

Rainfall warnings were issued Monday for communities like Grande Prairie, Valleyview, Slave Lake, Edson, Fox Creek and Jasper National Park.