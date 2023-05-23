Fireworks shot into crowds at Victoria Park in Kitchener on Victoria Day: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo regional police say there were multiple issues in Victoria Park on Monday night, with the list including fireworks being shot at police and bylaw officers as well as members of the public.

They say a crowd of around 500 people had gathered in Kitchener’s central park on the holiday Monday and were expecting Victoria Day fireworks.

It took police and bylaw officers about two hours to disperse the crowd as they also dealt with fights, arguments, fires and the firework issues.

Police say a bylaw officer and a police officer were left with minor injuries after being hit by fireworks shot into the crowd.

An 18-year-old man is facing charges of assault with a weapon and causing a disturbance in connection with the fireworks being shot into crowds of people at Victoria Park.

Police say officers also arrested a 29-year-old man from Kitchener after an assault was reported. He has been charged with assault and failure to comply with a release order.

They say they are still looking into a number of reported incidents at the park on Monday night, including reports of weapons, assaults and fireworks being shot into the crowd.