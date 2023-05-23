London, Ont. woman with 2 kids in car facing drunk driving charges in Aylmer

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Aylmer, Ont., say a 38-year-old woman is facing a handful of charges in connection with an impaired driving incident on Victoria Day.

A concerned citizen contacted police about a possible impaired driver on Talbot Street around noon Monday, police say. Officers found the vehicle and “confirmed the driver was impaired by alcohol.”

Two children, both under the age of 10, were in the vehicle at the time. Police say the woman driving was arrested and taken to police headquarters, “where she provided breath samples nearly double the legal limit.”

Police say officers also found open alcohol and cannabis.

The children have been “turned over to the care of a relative,” police say, and the woman is facing a handful of charges, including impaired operation and having cannabis readily accessible.