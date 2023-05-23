Menu

Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, May 23

By David Giles Global News
Posted May 23, 2023 11:10 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, May 23'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, May 23
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, May 23.
Diversity in the role of paramedics, Saskatchewan Roughriders CEO Craig Reynolds and planning family vacations in Travel Tips.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, May 23, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Diversity theme for Paramedic Services Week

The theme for Paramedic Services Week is diversity. Medavie Health Services West paramedic Adam Fedrau explains how the role of a medic is diverse.

Fedrau was also recently in Ottawa lobbying for a new law to pass on violence toward paramedics.

He discusses Paramedic Services Week and his lobbying efforts with Chantal Wagner in Medic Minute.

Click to play video: 'Diversity theme for paramedic services week'
Diversity theme for paramedic services week

Riders CEO Craig Reynolds excited for upcoming CFL season

Training camp is winding up and the Saskatchewan Roughriders are preparing for their first pre-season game of the year.

Riders CEO Craig Reynolds talks about some of the key takeaways as the team gears up for the 2023 CFL season.

Reynolds also speaks about the impact Trevor Harris is having on the team in this interview with Chris Carr.

Click to play video: 'Riders CEO Craig Reynolds excited for upcoming season'
Riders CEO Craig Reynolds excited for upcoming season

Planning a family getaway in Travel Tips

From all-inclusive resorts to Disney vacations and cruises, there are numerous destinations to choose from for a family getaway.

Uniglobe travel expert Czarina Sastaunik looks at some of the best options for families when planning a vacation.

Sastaunik also looks at ways to make the travel experience more enjoyable for children and has the deal of the day in Travel Tips.

Click to play video: 'Planning a family getaway in Travel Tips'
Planning a family getaway in Travel Tips

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, May 23

Showers throughout the week — Chantal Wagner has your Tuesday, May 23, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, May 23'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, May 23
