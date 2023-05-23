Menu

Canada

Ontario engineer regulator drops Canadian experience qualification

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 23, 2023 11:13 am
Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton says Professional Engineers Ontario's move to drop the requirement of Canadian experience from its application criteria as of last week will be a "game changer" for qualified immigrant engineers. McNaughton answers questions at the daily briefing at Queen's Park in Toronto on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn.
Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton says Professional Engineers Ontario's move to drop the requirement of Canadian experience from its application criteria as of last week will be a "game changer" for qualified immigrant engineers. McNaughton answers questions at the daily briefing at Queen's Park in Toronto on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. FNG
TORONTO — Internationally trained engineers no longer require Canadian work experience to be licensed in Ontario.

Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton says the province’s regulator for professional engineers has dropped the requirement, which he calls a “game changer” for qualified immigrant engineers that will help fill roughly 7,000 vacant positions.

Professional Engineers Ontario says up to 60 per cent of the license applicants it reviews every year are internationally trained.

McNaughton says it’s the first regulatory association to make the change since the province passed legislation in October 2021 that prevented more than 30 non-health-care-related professions and skilled trades from requiring Canadian experience qualifications.

McNaughton called the requirement for Canadian work experience the “single biggest barrier” to immigrants landing well-paying jobs.

He says he expects all regulators, from architects to land surveyors, to proactively drop the requirement before a deadline to do so by the end of the year.

Sara Asalya, executive director of Newcomer Women’s Service Toronto, applauded the change as a “huge win” for people advocating for the removal of unfair measures facing internationally trained professionals.

