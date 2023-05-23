Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 injured after shooting outside Mississauga townhouse complex

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 23, 2023 6:24 am
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Peel Regional Police say a man and a woman have life-threatening injuries after being shot in Mississauga.

Emergency crews were called to Bristol Road and Whitehorn Avenue at around 10:20 p.m. Monday for reports of a shooting outside of a townhouse complex.

Paramedics said they transported the two to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition. However, in an update by police the pair have been stabilized.

Police said the suspects are still outstanding and there was a heavy police presence in the area.

They also said the incident is isolated and that there is no threat to public safety.

Story continues below advertisement

Shootingpeel regional policeMississaugaMississauga shootingshooting MississaugaBristol Roadwhitehorn avenue
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers