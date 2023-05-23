2 injured after shooting outside Mississauga townhouse complex

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a man and a woman have life-threatening injuries after being shot in Mississauga.

Emergency crews were called to Bristol Road and Whitehorn Avenue at around 10:20 p.m. Monday for reports of a shooting outside of a townhouse complex.

Paramedics said they transported the two to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition. However, in an update by police the pair have been stabilized.

Police said the suspects are still outstanding and there was a heavy police presence in the area.

They also said the incident is isolated and that there is no threat to public safety.

UPDATE:

– both victims have been stabilized

– this incident occurred outside in a townhouse complex

– there are no road closures

– #PRP remain on scene

– a media release is expected to be released later on this morning — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) May 23, 2023

Story continues below advertisement