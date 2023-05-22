Naramata, B.C. marks 100th anniversary of its May Day festival

Send this page to someone via email

The community of Naramata, B.C. celebrated the 100th anniversary of the town’s May Day festival on Monday.

Started in 1923, the festival marks the unofficial start of summer with several family-oriented events including the traditional May Pole Dance at Manitou Park.

“I’ve been here with my grandchildren, my daughters – it’s a great event and one of its kind. It makes Naramata, it’s part of what Naramata is,” said Naramata Resident Peter Graham.

This year, festivities were spread over several days including soapbox derby races and the May Day Family Dance.

Despite the rainy weather, hundreds of people came together for the final day of the festival.

“It’s a beautiful, wet day but it’s a lot of fun but us Naramatians are tough folk, and nothing can stop us from coming together,” said Naramata resident Gord Fleck. “It’s just huge, amazing – the bagpipes and dancing and it’s a community event.”

“It’s really, really important to the community,” said Naramata Elementary School Principal Jeff Redden. “It’s done every spring and it kind of brings the entire community together.”

Redden has been a part of May Day for around 15 years, and this year was his second go-around as principal.

Naramata students were a large part of Monday’s event. Grade two, three and even a few grade four students performed the traditional May Pole Dance.

“I just feel so fortunate to be part of the Naramata community. Despite the rain, the whole community comes together to put on such an amazing event. It’s really nice to be part of that,” said Redden.

“When I heard the pipes playing and the kids were parading into the park, I had kind of tears in my eyes. It’s just such an amazing thing. Despite the weather, the kids performed beautifully, and it was just amazing to see.”

However, for May Day Ambassador, Ariana Kaisaris, her favourite part of the day was watching the adults perform.

“Technically the whole class is an ambassador, but it means to represent the community and be a role model to the younger kids in the community,” said Kaisaris.

“Watching all the grownups do the Maypole I thought it was really funny but yeah it was enjoyable.”

The day finished with awards, games, and a decorated bike contest.