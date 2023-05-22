B.C. Highway Patrol stops driver with seat reclined, drugs on lap, using driver-assisted technology

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. Highway Patrol officers are putting out a warning about using driver-assisted technology not being fully in control of vehicles.

On April 14 at 10 p.m., RCMP officers from B.C. Highway Patrol Parksville, along with members of the Oceanside detachment, responded to a report of a Honda Civic driving erratically on Highway 19 northbound at Qualicum Beach.

Officers were able to intercept the vehicle near Cook Creek Road, police said and found two men inside.

The driver, a man in his 40s from Alberta, had his seat fully reclined with drug paraphernalia on his lap and displayed symptoms of impairment, police stated in a release.

The passenger, who is in his 30s and from the area, also had a small quantity of powder, suspected to be fentanyl, police added. He was arrested on outstanding warrants.

Officers said it appears the driver was not believed to have been in physical control of the vehicle while it was moving and had engaged the driver-assisted technology features to keep the vehicle in motion.

As we see a gradual shift to vehicles equipped with driver-assisted technology, we are unfortunately encountering these types of situations,” Staff Sgt. Adam Tallboy, the acting officer in charge of the B.C. Highway Patrol on Vancouver Island said in a statement. “Despite this technology, we want to remind drivers that they must still be attentive, and are still responsible for the safe operation of the vehicle regardless of whether or not the driver-assisted features are actively engaged .

The driver of the vehicle was charged with multiple counts under the BC Motor Vehicle Act, including driving without due care and attention, police confirmed. He was also prohibited from driving for 24 hours.