Man in critical condition after Lake Ontario incident involving Sea-Doo

A man is in critical condition after an incident involving a Sea-Doo in Lake Ontario, officials say.

Around 12 p.m. on Monday, emergency services were called to the Humber Bay Substation in Etobicoke to respond to a suspicious incident.

Toronto police said its marine unit was at the scene after reports of an unoccupied Sea-Doo in the water. A man and woman were found and both taken to hospital.

Paramedics told Global News they rushed a man to hospital in critical condition. He was transported under an emergency run. The woman was in serious but stable condition.

The events leading up to the hospitalizations are unclear.

Police said investigators did not yet know exactly where any incident took place but that paramedics accessed the water via the Humber Bay substation route.