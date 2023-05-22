Police ask Calgarians for tips finding 2 kids last seen Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service issued a plea for help from the public on Monday as officers try to find two children missing since Sunday night.

Police said Madison Ogden, 12, and Romeo Courtorielle, 10, were last seen in the 4600 block of Greenview Drive at 7:30 p.m.

“It is believed they left together, and they have not been seen since,” police said in a news release issued shortly before 11 a.m. “Their family and police are concerned for their well-being.”

Ogden is about five feet tall and weighs between 70 and 80 pounds. She has a slim build, brown eyes and curly brown hair. She usually wears multi-colour Vans lace-up running shoes.

Courtorielle is four feet nine inches and weighs between 60 and 70 pounds. He has a slim build, brown eyes and short brown hair. Police said he may be wearing a house coat and black Converse shoes.

Anyone with information can call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.