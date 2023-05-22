3 killed in crash between car and semi tanker truck in Wallaceburg, Ont.

See more sharing options

Chatham-Kent, Ont., police say three people were killed in a crash in Wallaceburg on Sunday night.

Police say emergency crews responded shortly before 10 p.m. to a collision between a car and a semi tanker truck on McNaughton Avenue at Wallace Street.

The car turned onto McNaughton Avenue and struck the truck, police say.

Five people were in the car. The driver, a 23-year-old woman, and two passengers, a man and woman both 24 years of age, were killed. All three people were from Wallaceburg.

A 25-year-old woman from Dover Township, who was also a passenger, suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

The last passenger, a 22-year-old woman from Wallaceburg, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with further information can contact Const. Josh Flikweert at joshuaf@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.