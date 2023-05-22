Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ford inks deal to buy lithium for electric car batteries from Quebec’s Nemaska Lithium

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 22, 2023 11:55 am
Ford Motor Company' logo is seen on the side of the building at the unveiling of their new electric F-150 Lightning outside of their headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan on May 19, 2021. View image in full screen
Ford Motor Company' logo is seen on the side of the building at the unveiling of their new electric F-150 Lightning outside of their headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan on May 19, 2021. Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ford and Nemaska Lithium have signed an 11 year deal that will see the American automaker buy lithium products from the Quebec company for use in electric car batteries.

The deal will see Ford become Nemaska’s first customer.

The companies issued a joint news release saying Ford will buy up to 13,000 tons a year of lithium hydroxide produced at Nemaska’s factory in Becancour, Que., about 150 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

The factory, currently under construction, is slated to open in 2026 and is expected to be the first of its kind in Canada

The factory will convert spodumene concentrate, a lithium ore mined at Nemaska’s Whabouchi mine in northern Quebec, to lithium hydroxide.

Nemaska is co-owned by Quebec’s economic development agency, Investissement Quebec and Livent, a Philadelphia-based lithium company.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Stellantis halts construction of Ontario electric vehicle battery plant'
Stellantis halts construction of Ontario electric vehicle battery plant
DrivingCarsFordQuebec economyelectric carsQuebec jobslithiumBécancourLithium BatteriesElectric car batteriesFord companyNemaska Lithium
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers