Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 men injured in downtown Halifax stabbing

By The Staff Global News
Posted May 22, 2023 10:55 am
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 Halifax: May 19'
Global News at 6 Halifax: May 19
Global News at 6 Halifax from May 19, 2023.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two men were taken to hospital with stab wounds after an incident early Monday on Barrington Street.

Halifax Regional Police said the stabbing was reported in the 1200 block of the street just after 4 a.m. Monday.

According to police, one victim had serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The other man also had non-life-threatening injuries.

“A male suspect was arrested at the scene, and members of the Criminal Investigation Division are currently investigating this incident. More information to follow when available,” police said in a release.

Trending Now

Anyone with information can call police at 902-490-5016 or contact Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
StabbingHalifax Regional PoliceHalifax crimeDowntown HalifaxBarrington Streethalifax stabbingBarrington Street stabbing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers