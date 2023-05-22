2 men injured in downtown Halifax stabbing

Two men were taken to hospital with stab wounds after an incident early Monday on Barrington Street.
Halifax Regional Police said the stabbing was reported in the 1200 block of the street just after 4 a.m. Monday.
According to police, one victim had serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The other man also had non-life-threatening injuries.
“A male suspect was arrested at the scene, and members of the Criminal Investigation Division are currently investigating this incident. More information to follow when available,” police said in a release.
Trending Now
Anyone with information can call police at 902-490-5016 or contact Crime Stoppers.
More on Crime
- Convicted killer who escaped from federal prison caught after 4 years on the lam
- Shooting that killed OPP officer in Bourget was not an ambush: accused man’s lawyers
- How a tax probe nabbed a man just convicted for helping 709 cheat on driving exams
- Why human smuggling attempts are on the rise on the U.S.-Canada border
Comments