2 men injured in downtown Halifax stabbing

Two men were taken to hospital with stab wounds after an incident early Monday on Barrington Street.

Halifax Regional Police said the stabbing was reported in the 1200 block of the street just after 4 a.m. Monday.

According to police, one victim had serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The other man also had non-life-threatening injuries.

“A male suspect was arrested at the scene, and members of the Criminal Investigation Division are currently investigating this incident. More information to follow when available,” police said in a release.

Anyone with information can call police at 902-490-5016 or contact Crime Stoppers.