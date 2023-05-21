Menu

Traffic

Construction on retaining wall along Highway 97 near Summerland to begin Tuesday

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted May 21, 2023 8:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Retaining wall to be built along Highway 97 near Summerland following landslide'
Retaining wall to be built along Highway 97 near Summerland following landslide
Work is well underway to remove rocks and debris off of Highway 97, after a landslide near Summerland on Monday. As Jayden Wasney reports, drivers can expect lengthy delays until further notice, but new infrastructure to prevent road closures from happening in the future is on the way.
After a landslide near Summerland sent debris crashing down onto Highway 97, the Ministry of Transportation has confirmed a retaining wall will soon be installed.

“Geotechnical assessments have recommended construction of a lock-block retaining wall to increase the debris-catchment area and increase safety prior to re-opening all lanes,” said Dave Crebo, communications director with the Ministry of Transportation.

“The wall is currently being designed and construction is anticipated to begin on Tuesday.”

The landslide size was approximately 120 metres long, with a 40-metre section that covered the highway. The highway was closed in both directions but was re-opened hours later to single-lane alternating traffic.

Click to play video: 'Bluff collapses onto Highway 97 near Summerland'
Bluff collapses onto Highway 97 near Summerland

Two days after the slide, however, the highway was once again shut down for over an hour after a small amount of additional debris from the slope came tumbling down and some movement on the slope was observed.

After a second geotechnical assessment and the placement of debris-containment measures along the road surface, the highway was re-opened to single-lane alternating traffic.

In the meantime, the ministry will continue to monitor the slope, and the highway will be closed if further movement is detected before the retaining wall can be installed.

Drivers in the area can expect major delays until further notice.

Click to play video: 'Lumby area residents disappointed by lack of flood prevention help'
Lumby area residents disappointed by lack of flood prevention help

The ministry did not say how the construction of the retaining wall could further impact traffic, or when it will be completed.

