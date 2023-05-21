‘Safe snorting kit’ left behind at B.C. school

School officials in the B.C. community of the Cowichan Valley have launched an investigation after a “safe snorting kit” was left behind after a presentation.
Cowichan Valley School District’s director of communications Mike Russel confirmed a third-party organization left the kit behind after its presentation.
The school district is not naming the school or the third-party organization.
Cowichan Valley School District staff said while it does support harm reduction, the “materials” left behind do not meet the threshold for teachings appropriate for students.
“As a result of this incident, we are undertaking a full investigation as well as a review of applicable policies and APs regarding third-party presentations and materials,” staff said in a tweet.
“We apologize to our community.”
