‘Safe snorting kit’ left behind at B.C. school

School officials in the B.C. community of the Cowichan Valley have launched an investigation after a “safe snorting kit” was left behind after a presentation.

Cowichan Valley School District’s director of communications Mike Russel confirmed a third-party organization left the kit behind after its presentation.

The school district is not naming the school or the third-party organization.

Cowichan Valley School District staff said while it does support harm reduction, the “materials” left behind do not meet the threshold for teachings appropriate for students.

“As a result of this incident, we are undertaking a full investigation as well as a review of applicable policies and APs regarding third-party presentations and materials,” staff said in a tweet.

“We apologize to our community.”