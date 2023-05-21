Menu

Education

‘Safe snorting kit’ left behind at B.C. school

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 21, 2023 6:49 pm
An investigation has been launched after the discovery of a safe snorting kit at a B.C. school. View image in full screen
An investigation has been launched after the discovery of a safe snorting kit at a B.C. school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
School officials in the B.C. community of the Cowichan Valley have launched an investigation after a “safe snorting kit” was left behind after a presentation.

Cowichan Valley School District’s director of communications Mike Russel confirmed a third-party organization left the kit behind after its presentation.

Click to play video: 'Sobering new numbers raise questions about B.C.’s toxic drug fight'
Sobering new numbers raise questions about B.C.’s toxic drug fight

The school district is not naming the school or the third-party organization.

Cowichan Valley School District staff said while it does support harm reduction, the “materials” left behind do not meet the threshold for teachings appropriate for students.

“As a result of this incident, we are undertaking a full investigation as well as a review of applicable policies and APs regarding third-party presentations and materials,” staff said in a tweet.

“We apologize to our community.”

