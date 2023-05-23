Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Ongoing History: When it comes to music vs. tech, tech almost always win (part 1)

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted May 23, 2023 8:00 am
Ongoing History: When it comes to music vs. tech, tech almost always win (part 1) - image View image in full screen
Corus Radio
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

There is no stopping progress. You either get on board with new technology or get out of the way, something the world of music has learned the hard way. Whenever a new technology could have an impact on music, there’s always resistance.

Take, for example, John Philip Sousa, the American composer of marching music who was a superstar at the turn of the 20th century. He was absolutely appalled at the new machines that could capture and store music for all time. He thought that this was an outrage to all musicians and that the codification of music in a recording would lead to moral and social decay. He even wrote an essay in 1906 entitled “The Menace of Mechanical Music.”

Trending Now

I quote: I foresee a marked deterioration in American music and musical taste, an interruption in the musical development of the country, and a host of other injuries to music in its artistic manifestations, by virtue — or rather by vice — of the multiplication of the various music-reproducing machines.”

Story continues below advertisement

He was wrong, of course. More next time.

More on Entertainment
MusicAlan CrosstechOngoing HistoryJohn Philip SousaMenance of Mechanical MusicRecprded Music
© 2023 Corus Radio, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers