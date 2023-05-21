Menu

Crime

Details released on victim’s age, getaway car for brazen Coquitlam shooting

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 21, 2023 3:02 pm
One person is suffering life-threatening injuries following a targeted shooting in Coquitlam Wednesday night.
Police investigators in Coquitlam, B.C., have released more information related to a brazen shooting that left a man in critical condition.

On May 17, Coquitlam RCMP said a targeted shooting took place around 7:30 p.m. at a strip mall near David Avenue and Coast Meridian Road.

On Sunday morning, Mounties said the victim is a 37-year-old man who was shot while sitting at an outside table in a heavily populated area.

The suspect is believed to have fled in a stolen grey 2022 Honda Civic Touring, which was later found engulfed in flames near Cape Horn Avenue and United Boulevard.

Investigators are once again asking the public for help in hopes of pushing forward their investigation.

“We are asking anyone who may have seen the suspect or suspect vehicle, to contact our investigators,” said Sgt. Karrie Ellis.

“We are asking anyone who may have residential or dash camera video in the area of Cape Horn Avenue and United Boulevard in Coquitlam from Wednesday, May 17, 2023 between 7:45 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. to contact the Coquitlam RCMP.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.

CoquitlamCoquitlam RCMPBc ShootingCoquitlam shootingBC targeted shootingCoquitlam targeted shootingCoquitlam shooting details
