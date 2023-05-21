Work underway to expand Wharf Park in the South Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has started work to expand Wharf Park in Naramata’s electoral area ‘E,’ which will continue until July.

The project is located along 1st Street, between Anna Avenue and 3rd Street. According to the RDOS, local traffic will be impacted during construction.

Alternative route signage will be in place at 4th Street and traffic control will be used as required.

The first phase of work is underway and will consist of the demolition of portions of 1st and 3rd streets.

The work will see 3rd Street realigned to meet B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure standard, while the affected portion of 1st Street will be closed permanently.

The RDOS says this phase of the project will require the relocation of both overhead and subsurface utilities.

The second phase of this project is scheduled for fall 2023 and will include earthworks, turf, landscaping, fencing and irrigation system work.

Wharf Park was established at the site of an old Canadian Pacific Railway train dock and is one of three public beachfront parks in the community.

In 2016, the RDOS acquired adjacent properties in order to expand Wharf Park.

According to the RDOS, this project is intended to unify and upgrade these parcels of RDOS parkland.