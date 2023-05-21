Menu

B.C. weather: 18 new daily records as temperatures rise across the province

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted May 21, 2023 12:59 pm
Kalamalka Lake in the North Okanagan. / Ed Burke. View image in full screen
Kalamalka Lake in the North Okanagan. / Ed Burke.
Saturday brought another day of record-breaking temperatures during a weekend-long heat event in British Columbia.

According to Environment Canada, 18 areas recorded new daily maximum temperatures on Saturday, following Friday’s 22 new records.

Lytton led the day with the highest temperature at 34.9 C, followed by Cache Creek at 34.5 C.

The heat came from an upper ridge of high pressure that took over much of the province on Saturday.

Following Sunday, the rest of the week is expected to bring more mild temperatures ranging from the teens to the mid-20s.

Below are the communities that set daily maximum temperatures on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

Blue River

  • New record: 30.7 C
  • Old record: 27.8 C, set in 1961

Cache Creek

  • New record: 34.5 C
  • Old record: 30.6, set in 1963

Clearwater

  • Tied record of 32.2 C, set in 1928

Clinton 

  • New record: 26.7 C
  • Old record: 23.5 C, set in 2015

Creston

  • New record: 29.3 C
  • Old record: 28.9 C, set in 1958

Golden

  • New record: 29 C
  • Old record: 28.3 C, set in 1956

Kamloops

  • New record: 32.6 C
  • Old record: 31.7 C, set in 1928

Kelowna

  • New record: 30.5 C
  • Old record: 28.9 C, set in 1929

Lytton

  • New record: 34.9 C
  • Old record: 33.9 C, set in 1963
Mackenzie

  • New record: 27.9 C
  • Old record: 26.1 C, set in 1972

Malahat

  • New record: 23.2 C
  • Old record: 23.1 C, set in 2015

Merritt

  • New record: 32.4 C
  • Old record: 30 C, set in 1928

Nelson

  • New record: 29.7 C
  • Old record: 28.3 C, set in 1904

Osoyoos

  • New record: 33.3 C
  • Old record: 30.6 C, set in 1958

Pemberton

  • New record: 32.2 C
  • Old record: 31.1 C, set in 1928

Sparwood

  • New record: 28.4 C
  • Old record: 24.1 C, set in 1985

Vernon

  • New record: 30.2 C
  • Old record: 28.9 C, set in 1928

Yoho National Park

  • New record: 26.2 C
  • Old record: 25 C, set in 1928
KelownaEnvironment CanadaBC weatherBC Interiorsouthern interiorHeat WaveBC heatOkanagan Heatnew daily temperature recordsbc heat event
