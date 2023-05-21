B.C. weather: 18 new daily records as temperatures rise across the province

Saturday brought another day of record-breaking temperatures during a weekend-long heat event in British Columbia.
According to Environment Canada, 18 areas recorded new daily maximum temperatures on Saturday, following Friday’s 22 new records.
Lytton led the day with the highest temperature at 34.9 C, followed by Cache Creek at 34.5 C.
The heat came from an upper ridge of high pressure that took over much of the province on Saturday.
Following Sunday, the rest of the week is expected to bring more mild temperatures ranging from the teens to the mid-20s.
Below are the communities that set daily maximum temperatures on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Blue River
- New record: 30.7 C
- Old record: 27.8 C, set in 1961
Cache Creek
- New record: 34.5 C
- Old record: 30.6, set in 1963
Clearwater
- Tied record of 32.2 C, set in 1928
Clinton
- New record: 26.7 C
- Old record: 23.5 C, set in 2015
Creston
- New record: 29.3 C
- Old record: 28.9 C, set in 1958
Golden
- New record: 29 C
- Old record: 28.3 C, set in 1956
Kamloops
- New record: 32.6 C
- Old record: 31.7 C, set in 1928
Kelowna
- New record: 30.5 C
- Old record: 28.9 C, set in 1929
Lytton
- New record: 34.9 C
- Old record: 33.9 C, set in 1963
Mackenzie
- New record: 27.9 C
- Old record: 26.1 C, set in 1972
Malahat
- New record: 23.2 C
- Old record: 23.1 C, set in 2015
Merritt
- New record: 32.4 C
- Old record: 30 C, set in 1928
Nelson
- New record: 29.7 C
- Old record: 28.3 C, set in 1904
Osoyoos
- New record: 33.3 C
- Old record: 30.6 C, set in 1958
Pemberton
- New record: 32.2 C
- Old record: 31.1 C, set in 1928
Sparwood
- New record: 28.4 C
- Old record: 24.1 C, set in 1985
Vernon
- New record: 30.2 C
- Old record: 28.9 C, set in 1928
Yoho National Park
- New record: 26.2 C
- Old record: 25 C, set in 1928
- Zelenskyy hints new Canadian aid package for Ukraine is coming soon
- Bail reform will help, but not solve, ‘complex’ rising crime issue: minister
- Revolutionary health app by Canadian doctor on the brink of helping space missions
- Zelenskyy makes appearance at G7 as Trudeau reaffirms support to Ukraine
Comments