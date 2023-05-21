B.C. weather: 18 new daily records as temperatures rise across the province

See more sharing options

Saturday brought another day of record-breaking temperatures during a weekend-long heat event in British Columbia.

According to Environment Canada, 18 areas recorded new daily maximum temperatures on Saturday, following Friday’s 22 new records.

Lytton led the day with the highest temperature at 34.9 C, followed by Cache Creek at 34.5 C.

The heat came from an upper ridge of high pressure that took over much of the province on Saturday.

Following Sunday, the rest of the week is expected to bring more mild temperatures ranging from the teens to the mid-20s.

Below are the communities that set daily maximum temperatures on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

Blue River

New record: 30.7 C

Old record: 27.8 C, set in 1961

Cache Creek

New record: 34.5 C

Old record: 30.6, set in 1963

Clearwater

Tied record of 32.2 C, set in 1928

Clinton

New record: 26.7 C

Old record: 23.5 C, set in 2015

Creston

New record: 29.3 C

Old record: 28.9 C, set in 1958

Golden

New record: 29 C

Old record: 28.3 C, set in 1956

Kamloops

New record: 32.6 C

Old record: 31.7 C, set in 1928

Kelowna

New record: 30.5 C

Old record: 28.9 C, set in 1929

Lytton

New record: 34.9 C

Old record: 33.9 C, set in 1963

Mackenzie

New record: 27.9 C

Old record: 26.1 C, set in 1972

Malahat

New record: 23.2 C

Old record: 23.1 C, set in 2015

Merritt

New record: 32.4 C

Old record: 30 C, set in 1928

Nelson

New record: 29.7 C

Old record: 28.3 C, set in 1904

Osoyoos

New record: 33.3 C

Old record: 30.6 C, set in 1958

Pemberton

New record: 32.2 C

Old record: 31.1 C, set in 1928

Sparwood

New record: 28.4 C

Old record: 24.1 C, set in 1985

Vernon

New record: 30.2 C

Old record: 28.9 C, set in 1928

Yoho National Park