Traffic

Motorcyclist dead after being thrown from bike in south-central Edmonton

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted May 21, 2023 11:24 am
An Edmonton police service vehicle. View image in full screen
FILE: An Edmonton police service vehicle. Global News
A 33-year-old man is dead after he was thrown from his motorcycle Saturday evening.

A group of motorcyclists were heading northwest on 94 Street near 19 Avenue and the Edmonton Research Development Park. When they came to a curve, a Honda CBR 600 left the road and the rider was thrown off his bike, police said in a news release late Saturday night.

“The rider was then struck by his bike and collided with a tree, while the bike continued on, striking a cement sign in the area,” police said.

EMS responded but the man died on scene. There were no other injuries.

Edmonton police are investigating the collision and believe the rider’s inexperience and speed to be factors.

