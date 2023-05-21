Victim and accused named in fatal Brampton, Ont. stabbing

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police have named the man charged with stabbing a woman in Brampton, Ont., on Friday evening.

A 911 call for medical assistance was lodged with emergency services for Sparrow Park near Cherrytree Drive and Sparrow Court around 6 p.m. Friday.

Officers with Peel Regional Police, along with firefighters and paramedics, attended to find a woman suffering from “obvious signs of trauma.”

Police said life-saving measures were attempted but she succumbed to her injuries. She was identified as 43-year-old Davinder Kaur.

A man was arrested near the scene.

On Saturday, Peel police identified him as Nav Nishan Singh, 44, from Brampton. He faces a first-degree murder charge, which has not been proven in court.

1:27 Residents of Brampton, Ont. home shaken from sleep when pickup truck slammed into the side of house