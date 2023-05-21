Menu

Crime

Victim and accused named in fatal Brampton, Ont. stabbing

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 21, 2023 9:38 am
Police are investigating after a woman was fatally stabbed in Brampton. View image in full screen
Police are investigating after a woman was fatally stabbed in Brampton. Global News / Brittany Rosen
Police have named the man charged with stabbing a woman in Brampton, Ont., on Friday evening.

A 911 call for medical assistance was lodged with emergency services for Sparrow Park near Cherrytree Drive and Sparrow Court around 6 p.m. Friday.

Officers with Peel Regional Police, along with firefighters and paramedics, attended to find a woman suffering from “obvious signs of trauma.”

Police said life-saving measures were attempted but she succumbed to her injuries. She was identified as 43-year-old Davinder Kaur.

A man was arrested near the scene.

On Saturday, Peel police identified him as Nav Nishan Singh, 44, from Brampton. He faces a first-degree murder charge, which has not been proven in court.

