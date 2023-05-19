Woman dead after stabbing in Brampton

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A woman is dead after being stabbed in Brampton, Ont., police say.

In a tweet just before 7 p.m., Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred in the Hummingbird Court and Cherrytree Drive area.

Officers said a woman was fatally stabbed and a man was taken into custody.

Police said there is “no threat” to the public.

Officers said there is a heavy police presence in the area.

More to come…

STABBING

-Hummingbird Crt/ Cherrytree Dr #Brampton

-Adult Fml fatally Stabbed.

-Adult Ml Suspect in Custody

-Heavy Police Presence in area.

-There is NO threat to public.

-Please avoid the area.

-Media Officer heading to scene

-PR230161827 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) May 19, 2023