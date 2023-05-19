Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman dead after stabbing in Brampton

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 19, 2023 7:07 pm
Police are investigating after a woman was fatally stabbed in Brampton/. View image in full screen
Police are investigating after a woman was fatally stabbed in Brampton/. Global News / Brittany Rosen
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A woman is dead after being stabbed in Brampton, Ont., police say.

In a tweet just before 7 p.m., Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred in the Hummingbird Court and Cherrytree Drive area.

Officers said a woman was fatally stabbed and a man was taken into custody.

Police said there is “no threat” to the public.

Officers said there is a heavy police presence in the area.

More to come…

Advertisement
More on Crime
CrimeStabbingToronto crimepeel regional policeBramptonGTAPRPfatal stabbingfatal stabbing brampton
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers