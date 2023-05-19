Woman dead after stabbing in Brampton

A woman is dead after being stabbed in Brampton, Ont., police say.
In a tweet just before 7 p.m., Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred in the Hummingbird Court and Cherrytree Drive area.
Officers said a woman was fatally stabbed and a man was taken into custody.
Police said there is “no threat” to the public.
Officers said there is a heavy police presence in the area.
More to come…
