Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

B.C. removes window coverings for cannabis shops amid safety concerns

By Aaron McArthur & Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 20, 2023 4:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Government removes rule for pot retailers'
Government removes rule for pot retailers
Change has come in how cannabis can be displayed for sale in British Columbia. As Aaron McArthur reports, the government is removing a rule after retailers expressed safety concerns.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Across Vancouver Friday night, cannabis retailer stores were removing wrapping from their windows.

Up until now, the opaque film was a requirement for their provincial license. The law made it clear no one was allowed to see cannabis products or sales transactions from the street.

Click to play video: '$2.3 million in support for Indigenous cannabis entrepreneurs in B.C.'
$2.3 million in support for Indigenous cannabis entrepreneurs in B.C.

Cannabis retailers expressed their safety concerns to the government about the window coverings.

Story continues below advertisement

“I understand legalizing cannabis was a big deal but our safety, our customer’s safety, shouldn’t be at risk,” said Matthew Greenwood with Up In Smoke.

Earlier this year, an attempted armed robbery at Kingsway Cannabis was caught on security camera.

No one was hurt and the would-be robber was left empty-handed but it highlighted a safety concern as the opaque windows isolated staff from potential witnesses and people that could call for help.

That law was amended on Friday in the name of safety.

Click to play video: 'Summit discusses impact of cannabis in the Okanagan'
Summit discusses impact of cannabis in the Okanagan

“I got an email that was better than Christmas. It will be no different than the insurance place or Latin food market next door,”  said Charles Varbioff with Kingsway Cannabis.

Trending Now

The Retail Council of Cannabis Retailers of BC said the botched robbery was a catalyst for the government to take action.

Story continues below advertisement

The organization is relieved its member’s concerns were listened to from both a safety standpoint and the stigma the window screens created for shop owners.

They argued their products are no different than what is sold in a liquor store.

“We have been asking for these (changes) for about a year and a half,” said Jaclymm Pehota, a Retail Council of Cannabis Retailers of BC spokesperson.

“It was seriously brought into conversation in April and we’ve seen this change happen in the middle of May, that is an incredible turnaround time.”

The law still prohibits window displays of cannabis products, and retailers aren’t quite sure what that means or how close internal displays can be to the windows, but most are confident the details can be worked out with inspectors.

More on Canada
VancouverBCBC governmentBC Cannabisvancouver cannabisbc cannabis lawsBC cannabis shopsCannabis law changes
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers