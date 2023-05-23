Kingston ‘Springs into Summer’ despite rainy day

Send this page to someone via email

It was a dreary Saturday in Kingston, with the forecast calling for rain.

The poor weather, also coincided with the city of Kingston’s “Spring into Summer” event, which was originally planned to be outdoors, but ended up being moved to the Leon’s Centre instead.

“It’s something the community looks forward to and we knew we could take all of the activities and everything we had planned and just bring it indoors,” said Amy Gibson, the city’s Manager of Recreation Services.

And, bring it indoors they did.

Inflatable obstacle courses, slides, a bouncy castle, a rock climbing wall, and even some musical entertainment.

Hundreds of kids and parents descended on the Leon’s Centre, and there was no shortage of smiles and good times.

“I get to climb and I get to slide back down,” said Aaron Darragh, who was playing Cornhole with his mom.

“It’s amazing, yeah, it’s really really fun. It’s great to see so many people out, especially after the last few years we’ve had,” said Will Kelly, who was there with his partner and two daughters.

The Kelly family, like many others, were more than happy to get out, despite the weather.

“Today is really about kickoff to summer, just getting families out, bringing people into the downtown area to enjoy the event today,” added Gibson.

And, nothing beats some good old-fashioned family time.

“Honestly, just to see them playing with some other kids, and running around and listening to the great music that’s been on today,” said Kelly.

Normally, Victoria Day celebrations are capped off by a fireworks show. Inclement weather made that impossible this year, but they did say they plan on making it up.

“The city is planning to have an extra fireworks show on Canada Day and looking forward to a double production that day,” said Gibson.