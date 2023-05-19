Menu

Cannabis

Kingston, Ont. puts a hold on Victoria Day fireworks for 2023

By Fawwaz Muhammad-Yusuf Global News
Posted May 19, 2023 7:02 pm
Lake Ontario park will not have fireworks this Victoria day due to the weather. View image in full screen
Lake Ontario park will not have fireworks this Victoria day due to the weather. Global News
The City of Kingston is moving to plan B when it comes to their kickoff to summer events this Victoria Day long weekend.

Due to rain in the forecast, the city has announced its daytime activities are being moved from Lake Ontario Park, and the evening fireworks display is cancelled. The lineup of activities will now take place indoors Saturday at Leon’s Centre.

Everything that was to be on tap in Lake Ontario, including the much-loved bouncy castles, will move inside the downtown arena, running as scheduled from 1 to 6 p.m.

This weekend will also mark the beginning of splash pad season as the city announced the 10 splash pad locations across the city will officially be opening on Saturday, May 20th.

The City operates splash pads across Kingston:

  • Bert Meunier Park, 739 Augusta Dr.
  • City Park, 33 Bagot St.
  • Kingston East Community Centre, 779 Highway 15
  • Lake Ontario Park, 920 King St W.
  • Memorial Centre, 303 York St.
  • Molly McGlynn Park, Rose Abby Dr. off Highway 15
  • Ronald Lavallee Memorial Kiwanis Park, 53 Fourth Ave.
  • Shannon Park, 199 Wilson St.
  • Victoria Park, 487 Brock St.
  • Woodbine Park, 1180 Woodbine Rd.
As for the fireworks that won’t be going off over Lake Ontario park this weekend, the city says it’s gearing up for one of its biggest Canada Day celebrations.

