Canada

Cool down, Regina: Spray pads now open for the summer

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted May 20, 2023 3:12 pm
A boy plays at a spray pad. View image in full screen
A boy plays at a spray pad. Global News / File
Regina residents looking to get out in the sun can now head to their nearest spray pad to cool off.

Most of the city’s outdoor spray pads are open as of Saturday, May 20, and will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. until mid-September, according to a release from the City of Regina.

The new Wascana Park spray pad will open alongside the new Wascana Pool in June.

People will also be able to check out the city’s off-leash dog parks this long weekend.

Regina has eight seasonal off-leash dog parks at outdoor boarded rinks, which will also operate from May until September.

Tennis and pickleball courts can be booked in advance or used on a first-come first-serve basis, and basketball courts are first-come first-serve only, the release said.

Outdoor pools are scheduled to open in June.

