Canada

Mississauga reminding residents of firework rules ahead of Victoria Day

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 20, 2023 1:11 pm
Fire crackers are let off from balconies in front of an apartment building in Mississauga on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. View image in full screen
Fire crackers are let off from balconies in front of an apartment building in Mississauga on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Chris Young
Officials in Mississauga are reminding residents fireworks are only allowed on Victoria Day itself and not across the whole long weekend as the unofficial start of summer arrives.

Fireworks are allowed on private property in Mississauga four days per year: Victoria Day, Canada Day, Lunar New Year and Diwali.

Fireworks are allowed only on the day of the celebration and must end by midnight.

The city said it received 300 complaints about fireworks in 2022 and has introduced an online complaint system to speed up the process.

“While some residents love the sights and sounds of fireworks in the sky, others have concerns about where and when they’re being set off,” the city said in a statement.

Mississauga said that, once a complaint has been submitted, it will trigger a response and an investigation from bylaw enforcement officers.

