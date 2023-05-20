No winning ticket sold for Friday’s $50 million Lotto Max jackpot

There was no winning ticket sold in Friday’s Lotto Max $50 million draw.
However, one of two available Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each was won by a ticket holder in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next draw on May 23 will be an estimated $55 million with four $1 million Maxmillion prizes up for grabs.
