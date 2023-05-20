Menu

Headline link
Canada

No winning ticket sold for Friday’s $50 million Lotto Max jackpot

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 20, 2023 10:01 am
Ontario man wins major Lotto Max twice in a month for grand total of $1.8M
Ryan Othman from Brampton has won the lottery twice in the span of a few weeks. He won the big Lotto Max prize on Jan. 17, three weeks after another initial win, making his grand total winnings more than $1.8 million – Jan 28, 2023
There was no winning ticket sold in Friday’s Lotto Max $50 million draw.

However, one of two available Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each was won by a ticket holder in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next draw on May 23 will be an estimated $55 million with four $1 million Maxmillion prizes up for grabs.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

