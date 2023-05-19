Winnipeg police to speak to media, warrant executed against local business

Winnipeg Police Service Inspector Elton Hall of the Organized Crime Division will speak to members of the media at 6:15 p.m. today regarding a warrant executed at a business in the 100 block of Osborne Street.
It is expected the inspector will address a magic mushroom shop which popped up in Osborne Village last week.
This story will be updated as details are available.
