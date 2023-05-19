Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police to speak to media, warrant executed against local business

By Talha Hashmani & Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted May 19, 2023 7:11 pm
Winnipeg police inspector Elton Hall will be speaking to media today in connection to a warrant executed against a magic mushroom shop on Osborne Village.
Winnipeg police inspector Elton Hall will be speaking to media today in connection to a warrant executed against a magic mushroom shop on Osborne Village. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg Police Service Inspector Elton Hall of the Organized Crime Division will speak to members of the media at 6:15 p.m. today regarding a warrant executed at a business in the 100 block of Osborne Street.

It is expected the inspector will address a magic mushroom shop which popped up in Osborne Village last week.

Trending Now

This story will be updated as details are available.

 

More on Crime
CrimePoliceBusinessWinnipeg policeMushroomsShopInspector

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers