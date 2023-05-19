UCP candidate cut off from party support after comments on trans children

Send this page to someone via email

United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith says a candidate who compared transgender students in schools to feces in food would have “a lot of work to do” to find her way into the party’s caucus.

Smith made the comment on CTV Calgary’s morning show a day after she said Jennifer Johnson would not sit with the UCP in the legislature if elected on May 29.

In a separate statement to Global News, the UCP said that Johnson has been cut off from party support.

Her campaign will no longer have access to funds, UCP staff or volunteers, databases containing voter contact information or any other support, the party said.

Earlier this week, audio surfaced from September 2022, before Johnson won the UCP nomination in Lacombe-Ponoka, with several homophobic and transphobic comments.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: UCP candidate Jennifer Johnson under fire for transphobic comments

Johnson has apologized for the remarks, saying she’s embarrassed she caused hurt.

Smith says she believes in redemption and second chances, but Johnson would need to prove herself.

The comments came a day after Smith called Johnson’s language both offensive and a vile analogy.

–With files from Stephanie Swensrude, 630 CHED