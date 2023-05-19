Shooting that killed OPP officer in Bourget was not an ambush, suspect’s lawyers say

The lawyers for a man accused of killing an Ontario Provincial Police officer and injuring two others are disputing the characterization of the shooting in Bourget, Ont., as an ambush.
Lawyers John Hale and Cassandra Richards say in a statement that the officers were not ambushed, as OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique has said.
OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller died in hospital after a shooting at a home in Bourget in the early morning hours of May 11.
He and two other officers had been responding to a disturbance call when they were shot at, police have said.
Alain Bellefeuille, 39, is charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder in the case.
Bellefeuille’s lawyers say he neither requested nor expected the police to come to his home in the middle of the night, and that he was in his bed and falling asleep when officers entered.
