A semi-trailer hit a traffic light post at the Idylwyld Drive North and Circle Drive East intersection Friday afternoon.

Saskatoon Police Service said significant traffic restrictions are in place as city crews work on the damage.

Officers said traffic restrictions will be in place for several hours, and alternate routes are recommended.

View image in full screen A traffic light was hit along Circle Drive East on Friday afternoon. Global News/ Slavo Kutas