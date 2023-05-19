Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Weyburn man faces child pornography and bestiality charges, RCMP

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted May 19, 2023 5:19 pm
Saskatchewan RCMP View image in full screen
Saskatchewan's ICE Unit arrested a Weyburn man on child pornography charges. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 21-year-old Weyburn man is facing child pornography charges after a Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit investigation that began in January.

ICE unit members and the Weyburn Police Service executed a search warrant on a home in Weyburn on Wednesday and seized electronic devices for analysis.

Officers said Brandon Collins was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography, making child pornography available and bestiality.

Trending Now

Police said he was also charged in relation to another child pornography investigation that began in September 2022.

Collins appeared before a judge on Thursday.

More on Crime
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsRegina NewsChild PornographyIceWeyburnInternet Child Exploitation UnitBestiality
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers