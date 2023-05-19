Weyburn man faces child pornography and bestiality charges, RCMP

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 21-year-old Weyburn man is facing child pornography charges after a Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit investigation that began in January.

ICE unit members and the Weyburn Police Service executed a search warrant on a home in Weyburn on Wednesday and seized electronic devices for analysis.

Officers said Brandon Collins was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography, making child pornography available and bestiality.

Police said he was also charged in relation to another child pornography investigation that began in September 2022.

Collins appeared before a judge on Thursday.