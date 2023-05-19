Weyburn man faces child pornography and bestiality charges, RCMP

A 21-year-old Weyburn man is facing child pornography charges after a Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit investigation that began in January.
ICE unit members and the Weyburn Police Service executed a search warrant on a home in Weyburn on Wednesday and seized electronic devices for analysis.
Officers said Brandon Collins was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography, making child pornography available and bestiality.
Trending Now
Police said he was also charged in relation to another child pornography investigation that began in September 2022.
Collins appeared before a judge on Thursday.
More on Crime
- Convicted killer who escaped from federal prison caught after 4 years on the lam
- How a tax probe nabbed a man just convicted for helping 709 cheat on driving exams
- Why human smuggling attempts are on the rise on the U.S.-Canada border
- Watchdog clears officer in killing of suspect in 2022 Langley shooting spree
Comments