11 more temperature records broken, one tied in B.C. as sizzling days fizzle out

Cooler temperatures are expected to prevail in B.C. in the days ahead, but, until that happens, there are still records being broken.

On Thursday, there were 11 temperature records broken across the province while one area saw its daily high match one that was previously set. Four of these record temperatures were above 30 C, while the rest were in the high 20s.

The hottest spot in the province on May 18 was Lytton, which saw thermometers rise to 33.9 C, breaking a record of 33.3 C set in 1956.

Hot on its heels was Cache Creek, which set a new record of 33. 6 C, breaking the record of 32 C set in 1993.

Lillooet tied its previous record of 33 C set in 1993. Next was Pemberton which was 31.7 C on Thursday, breaking the record of 31.3 C set in 1993.

While it has been a long hot stretch of weather that saw consecutive temperature records set across the province day after day, change is on the way.

“Temperatures will gradually cool in the days ahead from the low 30s C on Friday down through the 20s over the long weekend with a chance of showers and thunderstorms at times,” Global Okanagan meteorologist Peter Quinlan said.

Other records set on Thursday, May 18:

Burns Lake set a new record of 27.1 C, breaking a record of 26.7 C from 1956.

Clinton set a record of 27.3, breaking a record of 26.5 C set in 1993.

Dease Lake set a record of 29.3 C, shattering the old record of 24.8 C set in 2018.

Mackenzie set a record of 27 C, breaking a record of 24.6 C set in 2018.

Malahat set a record of 26.6 C, breaking a record of 25.7 C set in 1993.

Puntzi Mountain set a record of 28 C, breaking the previous record of 25.6 C set in 1968.

Smithers set a record of 29.1 C, breaking a record of 26.7 C set in 1956.

In the Terrace area, a new record of 28.1 C was set, edging out the old record of 27.8 C set in 1925.