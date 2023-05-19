Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Car in ditch leads to significant drug seizure: RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 19, 2023 3:51 pm
An RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
File photo. Global News / File
A significant amount of drugs was seized earlier this week, say police in B.C.’s Interior, while an officer was en route to a disturbance call.

According to Slocan Valley RCMP, the officer happened across a vehicle in a ditch near Silverton early Wednesday, around 4 a.m.

Police say the vehicle’s occupants, a male and a female, appeared to be asleep.

“The officer stopped to check on their well-being and discovered evidence indicating recent drug activity,” said Cpl. James Grandy. “Upon further examination, the officer developed suspicion of drug trafficking.”

RCMP say the two were arrested for possession of drugs and trafficking.

“A subsequent inspection of the vehicle revealed significant amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine,” said the RCMP, “as well as items believed to be stolen property.”

Police say the two were later released without charges, but that the investigation continues. The vehicle was also seized “ and will be referred to the Civil Forfeiture Office, as it appears related to the proceeds of crime.”

“This seizure is particularly notable for the Slocan Valley,” said detachment commander Cpl. Thomas Gill.

“The quantity of drugs recovered is enough to supply every citizen in our community with a dose of these highly toxic and dangerous substances.”

CrimeFentanylCocaineMethBC Interiorsouthern interiorBC RCMPDrug SeizureWest KootenaySlocan ValleysilvertonSlocan Valley RCMP
